Vbet Ukrainian Cup 1/4 final draw: main pairs of spring matches determined

Today, November 28, the draw for the 1/4 finals of the Vbet Ukrainian Cup 2025/2026 season took place. Eight teams learned their future opponents on the way to winning the second most important Ukrainian football trophy. This was reported by UNN with reference to UAF.

Details

The solemn ceremony was conducted by the chief sergeant of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, Andriy Pohorielov, and the famous tennis player, volunteer, and officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Stakhovskyi. They emphasized the importance of sports unity during the war, noting that "sports continue to be a symbol of resilience and support."

Teams that won in the 1/8 finals reached this stage: UPL representatives – "Dynamo", "Metalist 1925", LNZ; First League – "Phoenix-Mariupol", "Bukovyna", "Inhulets", "Chernihiv"; as well as "Lokomotyv" from the Second League.

"Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" in the Conference League

As a result of the draw, the following 1/4 final pairs were formed:

"Metalist 1925" (Kharkiv) – "Lokomotyv" (Kyiv)

"Chernihiv" – "Phoenix-Mariupol"

LNZ (Cherkasy) – "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi)

"Dynamo" (Kyiv) – "Inhulets" (Petrove)

The matches will consist of one game, and in case of a draw, the teams will immediately proceed to a penalty shootout. The basic dates for the games are March 3, 4, and 5, 2026.

Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff