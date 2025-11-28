Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff

Kyiv's "Dynamo" has dismissed Oleksandr Shovkovskyi from the position of head coach. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's statement.

Details

It is noted that the entire coaching staff of the team has been relieved of their duties.

Ihor Kostyuk, the coach of Dynamo U19, has been appointed as the acting head coach. - the statement says.

For reference

Oleksandr Shovkovskyi held the position of head coach of FC "Dynamo" (Kyiv) from December 11, 2023. The coach played 101 matches with the club (11 of them as acting head coach) and became the champion of Ukraine in the 2024-2025 season.

Recall

The day before, Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" with a score of 2:0 in the 4th round of the Conference League. Before that, the capital club suffered three consecutive defeats in the Ukrainian Premier League.

