06:30 PM • 10347 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 13434 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 22619 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 29524 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 19258 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 26981 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 20910 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13722 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17348 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 12251 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff

Oleksandr Shovkovsky was dismissed from the position of head coach of Kyiv's Dynamo. Ihor Kostyuk, the coach of Dynamo U19, was appointed as acting head coach.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" has dismissed Oleksandr Shovkovskyi from the position of head coach. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's statement.

It is noted that the entire coaching staff of the team has been relieved of their duties.

Ihor Kostyuk, the coach of Dynamo U19, has been appointed as the acting head coach.

Oleksandr Shovkovskyi held the position of head coach of FC "Dynamo" (Kyiv) from December 11, 2023. The coach played 101 matches with the club (11 of them as acting head coach) and became the champion of Ukraine in the 2024-2025 season.

The day before, Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" with a score of 2:0 in the 4th round of the Conference League. Before that, the capital club suffered three consecutive defeats in the Ukrainian Premier League.

"Success comes to the brave": Shovkovskyi revealed the reasons for Dynamo's victory over Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Cup30.10.25, 02:07 • 5739 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Ukraine