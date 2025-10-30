"Success comes to the brave": Shovkovskyi revealed the reasons for Dynamo's victory over Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Cup

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
October 29, 06:25 PM • 12788 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 25348 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 27002 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 62725 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 39836 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 61366 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 30769 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 83717 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 49280 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47972 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 18241 views
Historic Flight: NASA Successfully Tests Quiet Supersonic X-59 Aircraft Over California DesertPhotoOctober 29, 04:30 PM • 4018 views
Ukraine in the UN voted against ending the American blockade of Cuba, remembering how the Cuban president wished success to Putin – SybihaPhotoOctober 29, 05:21 PM • 4000 views
24-year-old blogger humiliated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and residents of western Ukraine, faces up to three years in prisonVideoOctober 29, 07:28 PM • 7262 views
DeepState: Russian troops are consolidating their positions in the eastern and northern parts of Pokrovsk07:52 PM • 4332 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 62725 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 61366 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 52298 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 83717 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 96774 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ivan Fedorov
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 18278 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 27299 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 53361 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 58362 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 39575 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
YouTube
TikTok

"Success comes to the brave": Shovkovskyi revealed the reasons for Dynamo's victory over Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The head coach of Kyiv's "Dynamo" Oleksandr Shovkovskyi commented on the victory over Donetsk's "Shakhtar" in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup. He noted that in the first half, the team respected the opponent too much, and in the second half, they played more decisively.

"Success comes to the brave": Shovkovskyi revealed the reasons for Dynamo's victory over Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Cup

The head coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" Oleksandr Shovkovskyi commented on his team's victory over Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup. This was reported by the club's press service, informs UNN.

Details

According to the coach, in the first half, the team "had too much respect for Shakhtar players."

We didn't play as aggressively as we agreed. In the second half, we already played, I wouldn't say more risky, but we slightly rebuilt the interactions on the field when organizing the defense, especially when the opponent started attacks from the goal.

- Shovkovskyi said.

He noted that even before the game, "we emphasized to the players that success comes to the brave, for this you need to be decisive, be first on the ball, you need to be confident in your actions, play without unnecessary emotions, because unnecessary emotions can sometimes interfere."

In today's game, in the first half, they played not in our favor. In the second half, when we had already conceded, we were more confident in our actions and perfectly understood what needed to be done.

- said the coach.

He added that success is an integral part of perseverance, confidence and courage.

"Success, victory and fortune smile upon the brave. But all this must be earned by one's desire, work and contribution to the team's actions. For the second half, of course, thanks to the players," Shovkovskyi summarized.

Recall

Kyiv "Dynamo" minimally defeated Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup. To Luca Meirelles' goal, the "white-blues" responded with accurate shots from Andriy Yarmolenko and Eduardo Guerrero.

Three participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup have been determined28.10.25, 19:32 • 3352 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv