"Success comes to the brave": Shovkovskyi revealed the reasons for Dynamo's victory over Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Cup

The head coach of Kyiv "Dynamo" Oleksandr Shovkovskyi commented on his team's victory over Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup. This was reported by the club's press service, informs UNN.

According to the coach, in the first half, the team "had too much respect for Shakhtar players."

We didn't play as aggressively as we agreed. In the second half, we already played, I wouldn't say more risky, but we slightly rebuilt the interactions on the field when organizing the defense, especially when the opponent started attacks from the goal. - Shovkovskyi said.

He noted that even before the game, "we emphasized to the players that success comes to the brave, for this you need to be decisive, be first on the ball, you need to be confident in your actions, play without unnecessary emotions, because unnecessary emotions can sometimes interfere."

In today's game, in the first half, they played not in our favor. In the second half, when we had already conceded, we were more confident in our actions and perfectly understood what needed to be done. - said the coach.

He added that success is an integral part of perseverance, confidence and courage.

"Success, victory and fortune smile upon the brave. But all this must be earned by one's desire, work and contribution to the team's actions. For the second half, of course, thanks to the players," Shovkovskyi summarized.

Kyiv "Dynamo" minimally defeated Donetsk "Shakhtar" in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup. To Luca Meirelles' goal, the "white-blues" responded with accurate shots from Andriy Yarmolenko and Eduardo Guerrero.

