"Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" in the Conference League

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to local "Omonia" (2:0) at the "GSP" stadium in Nicosia in the 4th round of the Conference League, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that the Kyiv team looked sharper in the first half, although there were no accurate shots, it was "Omonia" that managed to open the score: in the 31st minute, Denys Popov pulled Andreu by the back in his own penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty. Ruslan Neshcheret, although he guessed the corner, could not save his team - 1:0 in favor of "Omonia". Semedo converted the penalty.

The second half was radically different from the first, and "Omonia" managed to double their advantage: in the 59th minute, Neofytou sent the ball into Neshcheret's empty net, hitting the crossbar before that - 2:0.

In the final 30 minutes, no team could be singled out. "Dynamo" tried to attack, but inaccurate and incomprehensible passes did not allow them to create at least one sharp moment, and the Cypriots relied on counterattacks. In the end, the match ended with "Omonia" winning - 2:0.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" with three points drops to 27th place, and "Omonia", which has 5 points, takes 5th place.

It should be noted that there were also provocations from Cypriot fans.

First, they brought a Russian flag to the stadium, which they hung in the stands behind the goal where "Dynamo" played in the first half, and then replaced it with a USSR flag. In addition, cameras recorded a fan with a "Z" T-shirt.

