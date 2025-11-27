$42.300.10
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 8234 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 17856 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 25053 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 16983 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24532 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 19241 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13307 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16991 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11997 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
"Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" in the Conference League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" lost to "Omonia" with a score of 2:0 in the 4th round of the Conference League. After the match, "Dynamo" dropped to 27th place, and "Omonia" took 5th place.

"Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" in the Conference League

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to local "Omonia" (2:0) at the "GSP" stadium in Nicosia in the 4th round of the Conference League, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the fact that the Kyiv team looked sharper in the first half, although there were no accurate shots, it was "Omonia" that managed to open the score: in the 31st minute, Denys Popov pulled Andreu by the back in his own penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty. Ruslan Neshcheret, although he guessed the corner, could not save his team - 1:0 in favor of "Omonia". Semedo converted the penalty.

The second half was radically different from the first, and "Omonia" managed to double their advantage: in the 59th minute, Neofytou sent the ball into Neshcheret's empty net, hitting the crossbar before that - 2:0.

In the final 30 minutes, no team could be singled out. "Dynamo" tried to attack, but inaccurate and incomprehensible passes did not allow them to create at least one sharp moment, and the Cypriots relied on counterattacks. In the end, the match ended with "Omonia" winning - 2:0.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" with three points drops to 27th place, and "Omonia", which has 5 points, takes 5th place.

It should be noted that there were also provocations from Cypriot fans.

First, they brought a Russian flag to the stadium, which they hung in the stands behind the goal where "Dynamo" played in the first half, and then replaced it with a USSR flag. In addition, cameras recorded a fan with a "Z" T-shirt.

Recall

After the ninth defeat in 12 matches, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones sharply spoke out about the team's play, while head coach Arne Slot assures that he retains the support of the management despite the critical series of results.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine