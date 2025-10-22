Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academy

The morning massive shelling of Ukraine by the Russian enemy struck the sports infrastructure of the football academy of the Kharkiv club "Metalist 1925", reports UNN.

A Shahed drone fell on the training field, which the club rents from the Ivan Piddubny Olympic Professional College. As a result, a fire broke out, which was extinguished.

Fortunately, the pupils of the FC "Metalist 1925" sports academy were not injured. After all, all young athletes were in a shelter, according to the press service of the football club. And these are about 120 young football players who are currently based, studying and training in the capital.

An assessment of the damage caused by the shelling is currently underway. It is also noted that FC "Metalist 1925", FC "Polissia" and the Ivan Piddubny Olympic Professional College plan to restore the damaged football field as soon as possible with joint efforts.

Despite the "arrival", the training and competitive process of the pupils of the FC "Metalist 1925" academy will continue according to the plan. The club is promptly moving classes to other venues so that young athletes can continue their training.

Recall

Due to the constant shelling of their hometown Kharkiv, the main team and academy of FC "Metalist 1925" were relocated to the capital to continue their activities.