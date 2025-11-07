Adaptive space for veterans "Recovery of the Unbroken" opened in Yahotyn

ukenru
03:49 PM • 1150 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5022 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9190 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13085 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 15767 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35717 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 34321 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 37476 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29035 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 30179 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24659 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21148 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28228 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16507 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 12223 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 4972 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9160 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13074 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 9760 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35707 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 9508 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16636 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28368 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21279 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24784 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MiG-31
Heating
Mi-8

Adaptive space for veterans "Recovery of the Unbroken" opened in Yahotyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

An adaptive sports space "Recovery of the Unbroken" for veterans, military personnel, and people with disabilities has opened in Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast. The project was implemented with the support of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and other partners, with a budget of UAH 2.455 million.

Adaptive space for veterans "Recovery of the Unbroken" opened in Yahotyn

In Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, a new adaptive sports space, "Recovery of the Unbroken," has been opened. It is the winner of the all-Ukrainian competition of social initiatives "Time to Act. Unstoppable," implemented by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. The Grey Wolf fitness club has been transformed into a modern space for the recovery and sports activities of veterans, military personnel, and people with disabilities, UNN reports.

The project was implemented with the support of the State Institution "Agency of Mass Sports of Ukraine," the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine within the framework of the presidential program "Active Parks," the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation within the framework of the "MHP Together" program, as well as the Fedor Shpyh Foundation. The MHP-Agro-S enterprise became a partner of the initiative in the region.

Sport as part of recovery

Within the framework of the project, premises were renovated, changing rooms were equipped, and modern adaptive equipment was purchased — multi-stations, hydraulic resistance trainers, TRX loops, and balance platforms. The space is fully equipped for people with limited mobility.

The total budget is UAH 2,455,000, of which:

  • UAH 200,000 — grant support from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation;
    • UAH 200,000 — grant from the State Institution "Agency of Mass Sports of Ukraine";
      • UAH 200,000 — contribution from the Yahotyn City Council;
        • UAH 1,855,000 — co-financing from the NGO "Recovery of the Unbroken."

          The initiator of the gym's creation was Roman Siryi, owner of Grey Wolf and a reserve officer of the National Guard of Ukraine.

          "I am opening this gym in memory of my brother, an officer of the National Guard, who died for Ukraine. I am also a reserve officer, so this is not just about sports — it is part of my mission. I want to help veterans regain strength, peace, and self-belief. Here, everyone who has returned from the war can find their path to recovery. And most importantly, they can feel that they are not alone. For me, this space is about humanity, memory, and mutual support."

          Stories of strength

          Oleksandr Roiko, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war who suffered a severe injury near Bilohorivka, was among the first visitors.

          I underwent a free month-long rehabilitation and, thanks to the exercises and the coach's support, I regained lost limb functions. For me, this gym has become a place where strength and self-belief return 

          - shares the veteran.

          Another participant is Dmytro Bazyliuk, a veteran of the 72nd Brigade, who continues training after leg amputation: "For our city, the opening of this gym is an event. It's not just about physical fitness, but about community. I want to climb Hoverla — and I'm sure that sports will help me do it."

          On partnership, meaning, and systematic support

          Representatives of the partners emphasize: the initiative in Yahotyn is an example of how business, community, and the state can unite efforts for the real reintegration of veterans.

          Pavlo Moroz, Director of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department at MHP: "The 'MHP Together' program is designed to support military personnel, veterans, and their families, and to help them adapt to civilian life. We see that veterans need systemic solutions — opportunities for employment, professional development, and physical recovery. The project in Yahotyn is a vivid example of how business, community, and partners can work together to help our defenders find new support."

          He is supported by Yehor Alekseenko, head of the adaptive direction of the State Institution "Agency of Mass Sports of Ukraine": "The adaptive club in Yahotyn is not just a gym. It is a place where veterans and people with disabilities find the strength to return to an active life and inspire others to do the same."

          The "Recovery of the Unbroken" space  is the first of 20 that will open this year within the framework of the "Time to Act. Unstoppable" competition. Last year, 15 such gyms already appeared in communities. These are places where veterans can recover, train, and receive support in an environment that promotes their reintegration.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          War in Ukraine
          AMP FC "Nezlamni" (Unbreakable)
          Kyiv Oblast
          charity
          National Guard of Ukraine
          PrJSC MHP
          Ukraine