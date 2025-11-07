Adaptive space for veterans "Recovery of the Unbroken" opened in Yahotyn

In Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, a new adaptive sports space, "Recovery of the Unbroken," has been opened. It is the winner of the all-Ukrainian competition of social initiatives "Time to Act. Unstoppable," implemented by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. The Grey Wolf fitness club has been transformed into a modern space for the recovery and sports activities of veterans, military personnel, and people with disabilities, UNN reports.

The project was implemented with the support of the State Institution "Agency of Mass Sports of Ukraine," the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine within the framework of the presidential program "Active Parks," the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation within the framework of the "MHP Together" program, as well as the Fedor Shpyh Foundation. The MHP-Agro-S enterprise became a partner of the initiative in the region.

Sport as part of recovery

Within the framework of the project, premises were renovated, changing rooms were equipped, and modern adaptive equipment was purchased — multi-stations, hydraulic resistance trainers, TRX loops, and balance platforms. The space is fully equipped for people with limited mobility.

The total budget is UAH 2,455,000, of which:

UAH 200,000 — grant support from the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation;

UAH 200,000 — grant from the State Institution "Agency of Mass Sports of Ukraine";

UAH 200,000 — contribution from the Yahotyn City Council;

UAH 1,855,000 — co-financing from the NGO "Recovery of the Unbroken."

The initiator of the gym's creation was Roman Siryi, owner of Grey Wolf and a reserve officer of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"I am opening this gym in memory of my brother, an officer of the National Guard, who died for Ukraine. I am also a reserve officer, so this is not just about sports — it is part of my mission. I want to help veterans regain strength, peace, and self-belief. Here, everyone who has returned from the war can find their path to recovery. And most importantly, they can feel that they are not alone. For me, this space is about humanity, memory, and mutual support."

Stories of strength

Oleksandr Roiko, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war who suffered a severe injury near Bilohorivka, was among the first visitors.

I underwent a free month-long rehabilitation and, thanks to the exercises and the coach's support, I regained lost limb functions. For me, this gym has become a place where strength and self-belief return - shares the veteran.

Another participant is Dmytro Bazyliuk, a veteran of the 72nd Brigade, who continues training after leg amputation: "For our city, the opening of this gym is an event. It's not just about physical fitness, but about community. I want to climb Hoverla — and I'm sure that sports will help me do it."

On partnership, meaning, and systematic support

Representatives of the partners emphasize: the initiative in Yahotyn is an example of how business, community, and the state can unite efforts for the real reintegration of veterans.

Pavlo Moroz, Director of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department at MHP: "The 'MHP Together' program is designed to support military personnel, veterans, and their families, and to help them adapt to civilian life. We see that veterans need systemic solutions — opportunities for employment, professional development, and physical recovery. The project in Yahotyn is a vivid example of how business, community, and partners can work together to help our defenders find new support."

He is supported by Yehor Alekseenko, head of the adaptive direction of the State Institution "Agency of Mass Sports of Ukraine": "The adaptive club in Yahotyn is not just a gym. It is a place where veterans and people with disabilities find the strength to return to an active life and inspire others to do the same."

The "Recovery of the Unbroken" space is the first of 20 that will open this year within the framework of the "Time to Act. Unstoppable" competition. Last year, 15 such gyms already appeared in communities. These are places where veterans can recover, train, and receive support in an environment that promotes their reintegration.