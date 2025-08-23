Ihor Garbaruk

$41.220.00
August 23, 07:20 AM • 25644 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 25848 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 26737 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 17242 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 40250 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31041 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 28860 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25365 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24844 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13970 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Enemy drone fell on a road in Kyiv - mayorAugust 23, 07:33 AM • 3816 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideoAugust 23, 07:59 AM • 12880 views
Tied up and gagged: in Kharkiv, the mother of a Ukrainian soldier was attackedPhotoVideoAugust 23, 09:07 AM • 8590 views
Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed dronePhotoAugust 23, 09:13 AM • 11094 views
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - mediaAugust 23, 09:52 AM • 13858 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 25648 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 22782 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 26738 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 26404 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 40251 views
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 28860 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 18482 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 20346 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 22989 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 30482 views
Ihor Garbaruk

Vice President of the "Ukrainian International Institute of Recovery", expert of the NGO "Economic Discussion Club".
Ihor Mykolaiovych Garbaruk was born in 1969 in Rivne. He graduated from the Kharkiv State Institute of Arts named after I.P. Kotlyarevsky and the Lviv Regional Institute of Public Administration of the Ukrainian Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine. From 2011 to 2013, he worked at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine. In 2020-23, he served as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine. Currently, he is the Vice President of the "Ukrainian International Institute of Recovery" and an expert at the NGO "Economic Discussion Club."
News by theme
The Ministry of Health announced the duration of the COVID incidence wave and whether quarantine restrictions are necessary

Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin said that the current wave of COVID-19 will last until the end of September. Currently, there are no grounds for introducing quarantine restrictions in any region.

COVID-19 • August 20, 10:04 AM • 2909 views
Exclusive
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!

An article by Ihor Harbaruk, Vice President of the "Ukrainian International Institute of Recovery", expert of the NGO "Economic Discussion Club".

Economy • August 20, 09:29 AM • 241669 views