Ihor Garbaruk

Vice President of the "Ukrainian International Institute of Recovery", expert of the NGO "Economic Discussion Club".

Ihor Mykolaiovych Garbaruk was born in 1969 in Rivne. He graduated from the Kharkiv State Institute of Arts named after I.P. Kotlyarevsky and the Lviv Regional Institute of Public Administration of the Ukrainian Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine. From 2011 to 2013, he worked at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine. In 2020-23, he served as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine. Currently, he is the Vice President of the "Ukrainian International Institute of Recovery" and an expert at the NGO "Economic Discussion Club."