The Ministry of Health announced the duration of the COVID incidence wave and whether quarantine restrictions are necessary

The next wave of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine will last until almost the end of September. As of today, there are no grounds for introducing local quarantine measures in any of the regions.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We have been seeing this situation for the second year in a row. Last year, there was a similar situation when we observed an increased incidence rate in August, not in October-November, as it happened before. The next wave of incidence is now in Ukraine, it falls in August. Most likely it will last until almost the end of September - said Kuzin.

He noted that the average number of people who fell ill is significantly lower compared to last year.

If we look at the main characteristics, we see that the average number of people who fell ill is significantly lower compared to last year. This year, a little more than 8,000 people fell ill, and during the same period last year, 26,000 people fell ill with COVID-19 - Kuzin said.

He also noted that there is no significant increase in the number of patients with severe forms or those who require hospitalization.

Quarantine restrictions

Kuzin commented on the need to introduce quarantine restrictions in Ukraine due to COVID-19.

Regarding the introduction of quarantine or restrictive measures. As of today, there are no grounds for introducing local quarantine measures in any of the regions. At the same time, starting from September, a separate system for monitoring acute respiratory viral infections will begin on a weekly basis, if in any region the indicators for all total ARVIs approach the pandemic level, then it is certainly not excluded that some region may introduce such local restrictive measures - Kuzin explained

He emphasized that the current increase in incidence does not differ in any particularity, is not more severe or complex.

The shift in the increase in incidence to August for the second year in a row. In addition, Kuzin noted that COVID-19 significantly changes the picture of acute respiratory viral infections.

Most likely, we will continue to observe such increases in incidence in August with a subsequent transition to acute respiratory viral infections and then to the flu, as it was last year in December-January - said Kuzin.

The situation with vaccines in Ukraine against COVID-19 Kuzin said that vaccination remains the only means of protection to this day, especially for those who missed their vaccination.

Now the number of Ukrainians who have not been vaccinated is growing, because it is now recommended. Ukraine has an available COVID-19 vaccine for children from 12 years old. There are about 300,000 of them in Ukraine. In the fall, we will receive another supply of vaccines for vaccinating children from 6 months and about 5,000 doses of vaccine will be delivered and distributed. We also expect to receive at least 20,000 doses of flu vaccine this year - Kuzin said.

