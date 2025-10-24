Jason Statham
Actor, star of action thrillers
Jason Statham was born on July 26, 1967, in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, England. Before his acting career, he was a professional diver, representing England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, and also studied martial arts.
He began his career as a model and street vendor before director Guy Ritchie discovered him for the film industry. He is now an acclaimed actor and producer, known for his roles in action films, where he often performs his own stunts.
1990
Represented England in diving competitions at the Commonwealth Games
1998
Achieved a breakthrough acting role in the critically acclaimed film "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels."
2002
Landed the lead role in the film "The Transporter," solidifying his status as an action star
2010
Joined the all-star cast in the commercially successful film "The Expendables."
2013
Became part of the popular "Fast & Furious" franchise, expanding his global recognition
2015
Starred in the film "Spy," which became his highest-rated and highest-grossing film outside of franchises
2017
His films grossed over £1.1 billion, making him one of the industry's most profitable stars
2018
Starred in the film "The Meg," which became the highest-grossing American-Chinese co-production
2019
Co-produced and starred in the successful "Fast & Furious" spin-off – "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw."
2024
Starred in the action film "The Beekeeper," demonstrating a continued successful career