Jason Statham

Actor, star of action thrillers

Jason Statham was born on July 26, 1967, in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, England. Before his acting career, he was a professional diver, representing England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, and also studied martial arts. He began his career as a model and street vendor before director Guy Ritchie discovered him for the film industry. He is now an acclaimed actor and producer, known for his roles in action films, where he often performs his own stunts.