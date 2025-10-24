Verka Serduchka
Andriy Danylko's stage persona
Verka Serduchka is the central stage image of Andriy Danylko's work, which he conceived and created in 1991. According to the author, Verka Serduchka is an art character through whom he tells about himself.
1991
The character was first presented on a large stage at the Poltava Music and Drama Theater
1993
The character gained recognition at the "Humoryna" competition and received the first prize for acting
1997
The entertainment program "SV-show" with the conductor character premiered on the "1+1" TV channel
2001
The stage image of the character underwent a radical change from a conductor to a pop star
2003
Was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Ukraine
2007
Represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Dancing Lasha Tumbai", taking second place
2008
Was awarded the honorary title of People's Artist of Ukraine
2015
Appeared in a cameo role in a Hollywood comedy film
2023
Sold a Rolls-Royce car to raise funds for the needs of the Ukrainian rehabilitation center Superhumans Center
2025
Performed at the anniversary concert of poet Yuriy Rybchynsky at the "Ukraine" Palace