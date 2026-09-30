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Russia is preparing staged videos with residents of Oleshky to conceal the humanitarian catastrophe — Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

According to intelligence, Russia wants to stage videos depicting well-being in Oleshky. Sybiha called for increased pressure and humanitarian access to be ensured.

Russia is preparing staged videos with residents of Oleshky to conceal the humanitarian catastrophe — Sybiha

Russia is preparing to film staged videos with residents of the occupied city of Oleshky in order to create the appearance of well-being in the city and deny the humanitarian catastrophe. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this on the social network X, UNN reports.

According to our intelligence, Russia is preparing to stage dozens of videos in occupied Oleshky. Local residents will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers... This is another step in Russia's disgusting, weeks-long propaganda campaign, which denies any problems in Oleshky and claims that there is no humanitarian catastrophe there

- the Foreign Minister wrote.

He stressed that Russian cynicism knows no bounds. "First, the occupiers seize the city, cut off civilians' routes out, and block humanitarian aid. Then they force local residents to take part in staged propaganda videos," Sybiha said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on the international community and all relevant international organizations to increase pressure on Moscow and demand that the Russian occupiers immediately end the siege of Oleshky. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are making every effort to rescue people, including the recent delivery of humanitarian aid by heavy drones, the minister stressed.

Every day matters for saving the people who are starving and dying there. We call on our international partners to act now and demand immediate humanitarian access to put an end to this tragedy

- Sybiha emphasized.

Around 40 children remain in occupied Oleshky: people may be eating once a day28.09.26, 12:09 • 3974 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Oleshky