Around 40 children remain in occupied Oleshky: people may be eating once a day

Around 40 children remain in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. In total, around 180 children are staying in the temporarily occupied territories of the Oleshky community, said Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to Tetiana Hasanenko, before the full-scale invasion, the Oleshky community was known for growing vegetables. However, due to constant shelling and drone attacks, engaging in agriculture has become practically impossible

Under drone attacks and constant shelling, it was impossible to grow either vegetables or any other produce. Therefore, potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, or other produce that could be eaten could only be grown in small household plots located close either to the entrance of a house or to another building where people could hide from drones. But there can be no talk of any reserves now - the official said.

She also added that after food was delivered by drones to Oleshky, residents reported receiving it and expressed their gratitude for the assistance. At the same time, not everyone managed to receive the food.

It should be noted that not everyone received (the food – Ed.), because not everyone knew about it or was able to find, for example, the boxes. Some people received more, while others were unable to find anything at all. In other words, the situation varies considerably - emphasized Tetiana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky Military Administration.

Also, according to her, mostly elderly people remain in Oleshky. Children are also staying in the city.

The city is mainly inhabited by elderly people, people with special needs, and people with disabilities, and, of course, there are children in the city. There are about forty children, including those who may have already moved to the temporarily occupied territories, but Oleshky is not the entire Oleshky community, it should be noted. In total, around 180 children from our community remain in the temporarily occupied territories - the head of the Oleshky Military Administration said.

In addition, she emphasized that five settlements in the community have been completely destroyed by the Russians.

Five settlements in our community have been completely destroyed. No people live there at all. Three more settlements have been 80 percent destroyed, while people and children remain in the others - Tetiana Hasanenko emphasized.

Thus, the food situation in Oleshky remains critical, and people may be able to eat only once a day.

Reminder

In occupied Oleshky, the Russians are holding around two thousand Ukrainians hostage without food, water, or electricity, including nearly 50 children. Aid is delivered by drones.