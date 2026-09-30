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What is celebrated on September 30 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

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On September 30, Ukraine celebrates Library Day, while the world marks International Translation Day and International Podcast Day. Botswana celebrates its independence, and the Church commemorates the saints.

What is celebrated on September 30 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 30, Ukraine observes All-Ukrainian Library Day; around the world, under the auspices of the UN, International Translation Day and International Podcast Day are celebrated, while Botswana marks Independence Day. According to the church calendar under the New Style, Saint Hieromartyr Gregory, Bishop of Armenia, is commemorated, while under the Old Style, the day of remembrance of the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, Love, and their mother Sophia is observed, UNN reports.

All-Ukrainian Library Day

An official professional holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 1998. The occasion highlights the fundamental role of libraries as centers of culture, education, preservation of national memory, and information literacy.

The day honors the work of more than one hundred thousand Ukrainian librarians who preserve collections numbering millions of books, develop digital archives, and transform library spaces into modern educational, coworking, and humanitarian hubs amid martial law.

International Translation Day

An official international holiday proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2017 at the initiative of the International Federation of Translators (FIT). The date was chosen to honor the day of the death of Saint Jerome of Stridon (420) — one of the Fathers of the Church, who translated the Bible into Latin (the Vulgate) and is considered the patron saint of translators.

The holiday highlights the importance of professional translation for intercultural dialogue, international law, diplomacy, science, and the preservation of linguistic diversity.

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International Podcast Day

An unofficial global holiday of the audio industry, founded in 2014 by American podcaster Steve Lee under the name "National Podcast Day," which quickly gained global reach.

The event is dedicated to the development of digital audio content, the promotion of podcasting as an independent media tool, the exchange of experience among creators, and bringing together a million-strong audience of listeners around the world.

Botswana Day

The country's main national holiday commemorating the proclamation of sovereignty and independence from the British Bechuanaland Protectorate on September 30, 1966.

Botswana has become an example of one of Africa's most stable democracies and dynamic economies, and the holiday is accompanied by ceremonial flag-raising, parades, and public festivities.

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The Day of Remembrance of Saint Hieromartyr Gregory

According to the New Calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Hieromartyr Gregory, Bishop of Armenia — a fourth-century hierarch who converted King Tiridates III and the entire Armenian people to Christianity, making Armenia the first country in the world to adopt Christianity as its official religion in 301.

On this day, the holy martyrs Rhipsime, Gaiana, and 35 holy virgins with them are also commemorated. They accepted martyrdom for their faith in Armenia, laying the spiritual foundation of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

According to the Old Calendar, believers commemorate the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, Love, and their mother Sophia — Christian saints of the second century who, during the reign of Emperor Hadrian in Rome, displayed unwavering courage and fidelity to Christ.

The young girls were subjected to cruel torture and executed before their mother's eyes, while Sophia died of grief at their grave three days later, becoming an example of maternal sacrifice and faith.

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Oleksandra Mesenko

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