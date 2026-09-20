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The Council of Churches appealed to the Pope over the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

More than 6,000 people in Oleshky, including around 200 children, remain without food, water, or medicines. The Council of Churches is asking for help with the evacuation.

The Council of Churches appealed to the Pope over the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky

The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations stated that a critical humanitarian situation exists in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region. According to various estimates, more than 6,000 people may remain in the city, including around 200 children. This is stated in an appeal by the Council of Churches, reports UNN.

Details

As noted, the city of Oleshky, located in territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian troops, is under a humanitarian blockade and on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. The Council of Churches reports that the last deliveries of food to the area took place at the end of May 2026, meaning that residents are starving, while Russian military personnel are preventing them from leaving the city.

Based on various data, more than 6,000 people may remain in the city of Oleshky and the surrounding area, including around 200 children, who are effectively in a "gray zone" near the front line. These are civilians who face the threat of shelling and drone attacks every day and remain without food, drinking water, medicine, and other necessary assistance. Critical infrastructure in the city has been virtually destroyed, while electricity and gas supplies are unavailable. We also recall that in 2023 the city was flooded as a result of Russian troops blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

- the statement reads.

They also added that the Ukrainian side is constantly informing various international organizations about the critical situation in Oleshky, urging them to provide appropriate assistance to the people in order to prevent mass deaths. The Ukrainian authorities and international organizations are trying to agree on the evacuation of the city's residents, but the Russian side is using the humanitarian catastrophe to spread propaganda that is an overt manipulation and falsehood. Russia has repeatedly ignored international humanitarian law, subjecting the residents of Oleshky to suffering and hunger.

In view of the above, the AUCCRO appeals to Pope Leo XIV, the World Council of Churches, the World Evangelical Alliance, other religious leaders, representatives of various denominations, and human rights non-governmental organizations, calling on them to raise their voices and use every opportunity to save the residents of Oleshky, Kherson region, from starving to death

- the post reads.

The AUCCRO also calls on UN member states and the International Committee of the Red Cross to take the necessary measures to conduct a humanitarian mission to evacuate the residents of Oleshky to territory controlled by Ukraine.

Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation16.09.26, 18:03 • 14749 views

Olga Rozgon

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