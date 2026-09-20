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An enterprise and a residential building were damaged in the Kyiv region after an attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

In the Fastiv district, an enterprise was damaged and a house caught fire due to a strike by an enemy UAV. No casualties were reported.

An enterprise and a residential building were damaged in the Kyiv region after an attack

An enterprise was damaged as a result of an enemy attack in the Fastiv district of Kyiv region. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a fire broke out on the enterprise’s premises.

The State Emergency Service rescuers are working at the site and dealing with the aftermath of the enemy strike. No information about casualties has been received

- Tkachenko noted.

Earlier, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that in the Fastiv district, a fire broke out on the roof of a five-story residential building as a result of an enemy UAV impact. There were no fatalities or injuries.

We remind you

The day before, a mother and her two young children — a girl and a boy — were killed in an enemy attack in the Fastiv district of Kyiv region.

Drone attack in Kyiv region: two men hospitalized18.09.26, 23:20 • 11096 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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