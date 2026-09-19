Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad

Iran carried out the death sentence against a man accused of spying for the Mossad. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Iran executed a man convicted of passing intelligence about missile facilities to Israel during the 12-day war - the statement said.

It is noted that the man was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel.

The court ruling stated that the man provided Israel's Mossad intelligence service with information about confidential military facilities in the central province of Isfahan and engaged in espionage for financial gain.

Previously

Near Dobropillia, Russian troops, according to the investigation, captured two National Guard soldiers and shot them with automatic weapons.