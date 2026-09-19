Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad

$44.6651.24
ukenru
02:35 PM • 1958 views
Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law
11:51 AM • 12473 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
10:32 AM • 15646 views
The Defense Forces struck Russian drone control centers, a training ground and warehouses — General Staff
10:20 AM • 13172 views
The HUR showed the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile from North KoreaPhoto
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12678 views
The scenario repeats: the defense of the Odrex doctor has again filed a motion to recuse the judge
09:30 AM • 13001 views
Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them
September 19, 08:52 AM • 11572 views
The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter
September 19, 08:32 AM • 10780 views
More than 115,000 people have fled their homes due to the Houthis’ new offensive in Yemen
September 19, 07:38 AM • 10737 views
Lavrov and Rubio may meet in New York; Ukraine will be one of the key topics
September 19, 07:18 AM • 10900 views
West Nile virus is spreading across Europe; more than 650 cases have been recorded in Italy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
1.6m/s
58%
754mm
Popular news
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 21582 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 15512 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 11466 views
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new film10:49 AM • 7656 views
In Monaco, banks have begun closing the accounts of wealthy Russians12:00 PM • 4312 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 29966 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 49000 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 30244 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 45208 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 39395 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
New York City
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new film10:49 AM • 7772 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 11523 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 15573 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 21647 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 17683 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
S-300 missile system

Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Iran has executed a man accused of providing Mossad with data on missile sites. The Supreme Court upheld the death sentence.

Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad

Iran carried out the death sentence against a man accused of spying for the Mossad. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Iran executed a man convicted of passing intelligence about missile facilities to Israel during the 12-day war

- the statement said.

It is noted that the man was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel.

The court ruling stated that the man provided Israel's Mossad intelligence service with information about confidential military facilities in the central province of Isfahan and engaged in espionage for financial gain.

Previously

Near Dobropillia, Russian troops, according to the investigation, captured two National Guard soldiers and shot them with automatic weapons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Iran