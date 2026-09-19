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Russia attacked a car in the Sumy region with a drone, killing 4 people - Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

In Shostka district, an FPV drone struck a car, killing four people. Among them were a married couple, aged 58 and 56, a man and a woman.

Russia attacked a car in the Sumy region with a drone, killing 4 people - Regional Military Administration

Four people were killed as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

In the Shostka district, four people were killed as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car. Among those killed was a married couple: a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman

 - the statement said.

A 45-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were also killed.

Previously

In Sumy, a 7-year-old boy was admitted to intensive care after a Russian KAB strike on a residential building; his parents were killed at the scene. In total, 10 people were injured in the attack, including three children.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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