Russia attacked a car in the Sumy region with a drone, killing 4 people - Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
In Shostka district, an FPV drone struck a car, killing four people. Among them were a married couple, aged 58 and 56, a man and a woman.
Four people were killed as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
In the Shostka district, four people were killed as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car. Among those killed was a married couple: a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman
A 45-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were also killed.
Previously
In Sumy, a 7-year-old boy was admitted to intensive care after a Russian KAB strike on a residential building; his parents were killed at the scene. In total, 10 people were injured in the attack, including three children.