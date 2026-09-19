Russia attacked a car in the Sumy region with a drone, killing 4 people - Regional Military Administration

Four people were killed as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

In the Shostka district, four people were killed as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car. Among those killed was a married couple: a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman - the statement said.

A 45-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were also killed.

Previously

In Sumy, a 7-year-old boy was admitted to intensive care after a Russian KAB strike on a residential building; his parents were killed at the scene. In total, 10 people were injured in the attack, including three children.