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Russians struck a shopping center in Dnipro: there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

In Dnipro, Russian occupiers hit the "Novyi Kontynent" shopping center. Two people are known to have been injured; rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

Russians struck a shopping center in Dnipro: there are casualties

On Saturday, September 19, Russian occupiers struck a shopping center building in Dnipro. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the occupiers hit the Novyi Kontynent shopping center. Two people are currently known to have been injured. Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the fire.

Let us remind you

In Sumy, a 7-year-old boy ended up in intensive care after a Russian KAB strike on a residential building; his parents were killed at the scene.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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