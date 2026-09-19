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"Russia will not dictate terms to France": Le Pen sharply responds to Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Marine Le Pen called Putin’s decision to take control of Nestlé and Auchan assets a hostile act against French companies. She stated that Moscow would not dictate France’s policy.

"Russia will not dictate terms to France": Le Pen sharply responds to Putin

The leader of the French right-wing party "National Rally," Marine Le Pen, sharply criticized Russia after Vladimir Putin's decision to take control of the assets of European companies that continue to operate in Russia, including Nestlé and Auchan. RTL reports, according to UNN.

Details

Le Pen condemned the Kremlin's actions and stated that Russia would not dictate to France what to do, nor would it be able to intimidate Paris with its provocations.

No provocation, no covert operation, and no destabilizing action will be able to force France to help Russia achieve its military objectives in Ukraine

- her statement reads.

She called the Russian dictator's decision an "act of hostility" that "directly undermines the interests and rights of French companies."

We remind you

National Rally Vice President Louis Aliot promised to stop aid to Kyiv if Marine Le Pen wins the election.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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