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Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation from Oleshky. People are making their way through mined fields on their own under drone strikes.

Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation

The occupied city of Oleshky has turned into a deadly trap. Following the negotiations, the Russian side has for a considerable time now failed to confirm its readiness to carry out a humanitarian mission to evacuate people. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, who added that people are already leaving Oleshky on their own through mined fields because they see no other way to escape this hell, reports UNN.

Details

Lubinets said that Ukraine had reached agreements with the Russian side and established clear procedures. He also separately secured the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which expressed its readiness, within its mandate, to participate in the evacuation of people.

We agreed on a list of people to be evacuated from Oleshky. We carried out the relevant work with the Security and Defense Forces to ensure a ceasefire during the humanitarian mission 

- the ombudsman added. 

Several months ago, Lubinets also informed a number of international organizations, including the UN and the ICRC headquarters in Geneva, about the critical situation in Oleshky. He called on international organizations to provide appropriate assistance to the people in order to prevent mass deaths. 

What is happening now?

According to Lubinets, following the negotiations, the Russian side has for a considerable time now failed to confirm its readiness to carry out a humanitarian mission to evacuate people. However, the Ombudsman's Office continues to collect and verify information, as well as communicate with the ICRC, international organizations, and the relevant government authorities of Ukraine.

Humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky - Lubinets appeals to ICRC and Russian side27.03.26, 20:32 • 12173 views

In addition, we continue to insist to the Russian side on the urgent evacuation of the people who effectively remain in the gray zone. These are civilians who are under daily threat of shelling and drone attacks, and remain without food, drinking water, medicines, and other necessary assistance. These people must be rescued. Because the city has turned into a deadly trap 

- he added.

The ombudsman received 176 appeals concerning the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Occupied Oleshky on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe due to water and food shortages17.05.26, 00:16 • 8117 views

We have already verified information about 358 people who urgently need assistance to safely leave these territories. And these are only the people we have managed to learn about. Overall, based on the population of Oleshky and the surrounding area, more than 6,000 people may remain there, including around 200 children. And the most frightening thing is that people are already leaving on their own through mined fields because they see no other way to escape this hell. They risk stepping on a mine or coming under a drone strike, but they go anyway, because staying in Oleshky is even worse for them. The blood runs cold at these stories. And therefore, there is only one task—to get our people out of this deadly danger 

- Lubinets concluded.

Conditions for the evacuation of six thousand Ukrainians from Oleshky have been technically agreed upon - Lubinets22.05.26, 20:00 • 6516 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Evacuation
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International Committee of the Red Cross
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