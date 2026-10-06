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Travolta’s daughter made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

John Travolta’s 26-year-old daughter walked in the Miu Miu show alongside Gigi Hadid and stars of “The Crown.” She previously made her debut in film and music.

Travolta’s daughter made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

John Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu, made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. UNN reports this, citing Page Six.

Details

The 26-year-old daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston appeared on the runway on Sunday, October 4, at Miu Miu’s spring 2027 show.

She shared the runway with "The Crown" stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, "Half Man" drama star Jamie Bell, and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Ella Bleu Travolta wore a muted green pantsuit with contrasting brown lapels and carried a dark leather bag while attending the after-party for the Miu Miu show at the Palais d’Iéna in Paris.

Sunday’s show was not Ella’s first appearance with Miu Miu this year. She chose a 1950s-style floral dress by the brand for the May New York premiere of "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," her father’s directorial debut and her first major on-screen role.

"This whole week has been a dream, as has this dress," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The film, which 72-year-old John directed based on his 1997 children’s book of the same name, was screened in Cannes earlier that month, and the father-daughter duo toured the festival hand in hand.

During a joint appearance on the show "Today," the star of "Saturday Night Fever" discussed casting Ella as a flight attendant in the film: "I had a plan to introduce Ella to the world as an adult, in the style of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly… it made a big impression, so, you know, I’m so proud of her."

The rising star made her runway debut in 2022 at Karl Lagerfeld’s "Cara Loves Karl" show during New York Fashion Week, and in April she appeared on the red carpet at the Fashion Trust US Awards ceremony.

Ella is also involved in music, releasing her debut EP "Colors of Love" in 2024. One track, "Little Bird," is an ode to her mother, Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2020 at the age of 57.

"When you lose someone, at least for me, even if there is so much love and support from other people, sometimes other people’s emotions or feelings can get in the way of your own," she told Hunger magazine while writing the song.

"You don’t always know what you’re feeling or what message you want to convey to that person, but it was really nice to express it in the form of music. I think music is one of the best forms of communication," she noted.

Preston and John also have a son, Benjamin, 15; their older son, Jett, tragically died in 2009 at the age of 16.

John Travolta received the Honorary Palme d'Or for his contribution to cinema at the Cannes Film Festival17.05.26, 01:39 • 13154 views

Julia Shramko

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