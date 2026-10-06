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Sweden will deploy Patriot systems in Poland to protect a NATO hub — how arms deliveries to Ukraine factor in

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

Sweden will replace the Netherlands and deploy Patriot systems and around 100 military personnel in Poland. The aim is to protect NATO’s logistics hub.

Sweden will deploy Patriot systems in Poland to protect a NATO hub — how arms deliveries to Ukraine factor in
Photo: Martin Pahlmblad/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday that the country would deploy Patriot air defense systems in eastern Poland to help protect a NATO logistics hub through which weapons are supplied to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Sweden will replace the Dutch unit operating the Patriot systems; the operation will begin in December. According to the government, around 100 service members from the air defense unit in Halmstad will be involved.

Last week, Sweden announced the deployment of Gripen fighter jets to Poland as part of NATO's airspace patrol mission.

Poland will reinforce its troops and deploy Patriots near the border with Ukraine06.10.26, 00:48 • 10687 views

"The purpose of both the deployment of Gripen aircraft and the stationing of Patriot systems is to protect the NATO logistics hub in Poland, located at the airport," Kristersson said.

Sweden has not disclosed exactly how many Patriot launchers will be sent to Poland.

In addition

Last month, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, citing unnamed intelligence services, said that Russia was planning to carry out "hybrid" attacks using drones and missiles against countries supporting Ukraine.

Poland to "invest" $26 billion in civil defense amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine06.10.26, 15:11 • 1114 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia "does not intend to attack anyone... but if we are subjected to aggression, we will have no choice but to respond."

Antonina Tumanova

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