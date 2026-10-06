Poland will reinforce its troops and deploy Patriots near the border with Ukraine

Poland will significantly expand its military units and deploy an additional Patriot air defense system in the Lublin Voivodeship, which borders Ukraine. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, UNN reports, citing Polskie Radio Lublin.

Details

According to him, the region plans to develop units of the 18th Mechanized Division, the Air Force Academy in Dęblin, and a helicopter base at Świdnik Airport.

The Lublin area is saturated with troops, but there will be more such units - the Polish official noted.

He emphasized that the number of air operations over Ukraine had increased more than 15-fold.

"This decision, my decision, and the deployment of the Patriot battery, developed together with the commanders, are aimed at protecting the Lublin region and providing a sense of security, so that air traffic here, which is often interrupted due to alerts, is as safe as possible when they occur," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Reminder

Poland's Ministry of National Defence drafted a bill to coordinate defense management and enable the faster deployment of troops under martial law.

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