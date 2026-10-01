Russian drones over Ukraine have prompted Poland to update its rules for shooting them down — here’s what will change

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
06:40 AM • 5638 views
An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelterVideo
06:19 AM • 8518 views
In the EU, discussions are under way on a new request for aid to Ukraine — is there support?
04:44 AM • 9082 views
Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff
01:27 AM • 15848 views
Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force
September 30, 11:54 PM • 23894 views
With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte
September 30, 09:55 PM • 24292 views
Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire
September 30, 09:26 PM • 20635 views
Russia attacked Odesa: city infrastructure damaged - CMA
September 30, 07:17 PM • 23296 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
September 30, 07:02 PM • 21690 views
A drone-developing startup linked to Trump’s sons aims to bring Ukrainian technology to the United States — media
September 30, 06:38 PM • 19909 views
Tomorrow, electricity outage schedules will be introduced in Ukraine — who will be disconnected and when
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
0m/s
71%
759mm
Popular news
The Prime Minister of Bulgaria called on the EU to engage more actively in dialogue with russia and criticized arms supplies to KyivSeptember 30, 11:23 PM • 13870 views
Manchester City's main sponsor threatened the Premier League with legal actionOctober 1, 12:25 AM • 5088 views
Trump again blamed Ukraine for rising diesel fuel prices in the United StatesOctober 1, 12:56 AM • 12414 views
A Flydubai passenger told Netanyahu how he saved a plane from an Israeli 9/1101:59 AM • 8252 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 15119 views
Publications
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 15325 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 36954 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhotoSeptember 30, 03:41 PM • 32545 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winterSeptember 30, 01:07 PM • 46705 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideoSeptember 30, 12:46 PM • 48621 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Serhiy Marchenko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 40012 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 59568 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 64151 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 67141 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 73810 views
Actual
The Guardian
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Fox News
Truth Social
Heating

Russian drones over Ukraine have prompted Poland to update its rules for shooting them down — here’s what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Starting October 1, Poland will introduce simplified procedures for shooting down unidentified objects in its airspace. Decisions may also be made based on radar data.

Russian drones over Ukraine have prompted Poland to update its rules for shooting them down — here’s what will change

Poland is changing its air defense procedures due to the ongoing Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. Poland’s Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the full readiness of new, simplified procedures for detecting and shooting down foreign objects in Polish airspace, which will enter into force on October 1. UNN reports this, citing Gazeta Prawna.

New procedures from October 1

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced on Wednesday that new military procedures to simplify the detection and shooting down of foreign objects in Polish airspace are ready. "October 1 is always a good time to introduce procedures," he added.

On Monday, Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk spoke about planned changes to the rules for Polish pilots taking part in missions to protect Polish airspace during Russian airstrikes in Ukraine. He explained that this primarily concerns changing the rules for detecting foreign flying objects. Peacetime procedures, which require visual identification of an object before it is shot down, will be replaced by so-called positive identification.

What is positive identification?

After the procedure is changed, a pilot or their commander will be able to decide to shoot down a foreign object based on information collected by radars and other systems, or information provided by the Ukrainian side, which regularly faces attacks by Russian drones and missiles.

At a press conference on Wednesday, when Poland’s Minister of National Defense was asked when the new procedures would enter into force, he announced that he had received a report from Operational Commander General Ireneusz Nowak, who is responsible, among other things, for Polish Air Force missions along the eastern border, stating that the new procedures were fully ready and were currently being implemented. "October 1 is always a good time not only to begin the school year, but also to introduce new procedures," Kosiniak-Kamysz added.

Implementation at the military level without legislative changes

When asked whether the changes to the procedures required legislative amendments, Poland’s Minister of National Defense stressed that they did not; they are being implemented at the military level. He emphasized that these are clear, "strictly programmed" procedures established by the command, which will be followed by pilots and other soldiers involved in air defense.

Under the current rules, including Poland’s law on the protection of the state border, the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces is responsible for protecting Polish airspace. He oversees the protection of Polish skies through the Air Operations Center. As a rule, the Operational Commander may decide to shoot down a foreign object that has entered Polish airspace; he may also authorize fighter pilots to make such a decision.

Abandoning the requirement for visual identification

The announced procedural change concerns the method of identifying a foreign object and the cancellation of the requirement for visual identification — that is, a fighter pilot must approach the "intruder" closely enough to determine what type of object they are dealing with. This peacetime procedure is primarily aimed at minimizing the risk of shooting down, for example, a civilian aircraft whose malfunction prevents identification and proper communication with the military.

According to representatives of Poland’s Ministry of National Defense, the current situation, in which there is a regular risk of violations of the Polish border, requires procedures to be adapted to the new reality. "Until now, we have not used such capabilities because they are usually reserved for conditions of war or martial law. However, because of the threat — since Poland today faces the possibility of drones entering our territory every day — we must implement these changes for the benefit of both pilots and the security of the state," Tomczyk stressed on Monday.

Belarus helps Russian drones strike Volyn near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine30.09.26, 17:19 • 3136 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ukraine
Poland