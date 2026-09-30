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Belarus helps Russian drones strike Volyn near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that Belarusian repeaters amplify the signals of Russian drones. They attack Volyn and approach the border with Poland.

Belarus helps Russian drones strike Volyn near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Illustrative photo

Relay stations in Belarus are helping Russian drones strike Volyn, right up against the border with Poland. This was reported on September 30 by Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing, according to UNN.

According to Demchenko, no significant changes are currently being recorded directly along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not observed an increase in the number of Belarusian or Russian troops or the formation of strike groups that could indicate preparations for a ground invasion. At the same time, Belarus continues to assist Russia in carrying out air attacks on Ukraine.

Details

This concerns, in particular, the use of relay stations and other technical equipment deployed in Belarusian territory. According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, it makes it possible to amplify and maintain the signal of Russian drones.

"Recently, especially since the beginning of September, the enemy has been using its unmanned aerial vehicles for strikes quite actively," Demchenko said.

This particularly concerns Ukraine's western regions. In Volyn, Russian drones are attacking, among other targets, areas around border crossing points on the border with Poland and are flying practically up to the state border itself.

Earlier, Demchenko explained that Russian "Shaheds" and "Gerberas," entering from the territory of Russia, can remain near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border while receiving an additional signal from equipment located in Belarus.

Such relay stations boost the signal for Russian "Shaheds" and "Gerberas." This enables the drones to advance farther into Ukrainian territory, in particular toward the Rivne, Volyn, and Lviv regions.

Demchenko also linked the attack in the direction of the "Yahodyn" border crossing on the Ukrainian-Polish border to the operation of the relay stations. According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, after a period during which such equipment was not being used, the Belarusian side resumed its operation.

Every Kilometer Under Special Control: The State Border Guard Service Explained How Ukraine Strengthened the Regime on the Border with Russia and Belarus12.09.26, 18:06 • 10274 views

Context

Ukraine has stated more than once that Russia is using a system of relay stations in Belarusian territory. In February 2026, the Office of the President reported that the deployment of such a system had begun as early as the second half of 2025. According to the Ukrainian side's assessment, this increased the Russian army's ability to carry out drone strikes against Ukraine's northern regions. This factor, among others, was cited as one of the grounds for Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko.

In June, the Ukrainian side demanded that the equipment be shut down. It was subsequently reported that the relay stations had stopped operating as of June 22; however, in September, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine again reported their activation.

On September 14, Demchenko reported that, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the recent Russian strikes on the Rivne, Volyn, and Lviv regions had also been supported from the territory of Belarus.

Against the backdrop of the intensification of attacks in September, Russian drones struck several times directly near the Ukrainian-Polish border. During the night of September 13, a gas station near the "Yahodyn" border crossing in Volyn was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Falling debris caused a fire at the gas station and near several trucks. That same day, Russian forces attacked a passenger train locomotive approximately two kilometers from the border with Poland. No one was injured.

Another strike occurred on September 28 in the area of the village of Starovoytove, Kovel district, near the international "Yahodyn" border crossing. A Russian attack drone hit several hundred meters from the Ukrainian-Polish border. The border crossing itself was not damaged, but the blast wave damaged the premises of the checkpoint at the entrance to the terminal. No information about fatalities or injuries was reported at the time.

Reminder

At the end of June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Belarus was completing the construction of military infrastructure near the border with Ukraine. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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