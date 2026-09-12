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Every Kilometer Under Special Control: The State Border Guard Service Explained How Ukraine Strengthened the Regime on the Border with Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Restrictions apply in the border zone to entry, residence, and work. Some citizens need permission from the State Border Guard Service; decisions are made within 10 days.

Every Kilometer Under Special Control: The State Border Guard Service Explained How Ukraine Strengthened the Regime on the Border with Russia and Belarus

Ukraine has introduced a special border regime in a strip one kilometer wide along the state border with russia and Belarus. Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, warned about this on September 12 during the "United News" telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, during martial law, enhanced restrictions on people’s presence, residence, and the performance of work will apply in this area. Demchenko explained that the new regime does not mean a complete ban on staying in the border strip, but does provide for additional control.

This is not a blanket ban on staying in this strip. But it does mean that greater control is needed for those who are in the immediate vicinity of the border. It will be necessary to obtain permits both for residing in this area—whether permanently or temporarily—and for carrying out work in this strip of land

he said.

The SBGS spokesperson recalled that the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant decision in Resolution No. 1049 of August 17, 2026. The document entered into force on August 25 after its official publication.

Under the new rules, for the duration of martial law, the special regime applies to all land plots within one kilometer of the state border with russia and Belarus. In this zone, free entry, presence, residence, and movement of citizens are restricted, as is the performance of work not related to the defense of the state, repelling Russian aggression, or guarding the state border.

A permit from the relevant body of the State Border Guard Service is required for permanent or temporary residence, as well as for carrying out a number of types of work. An application for a permit may be submitted in person, through a representative, by mail, or electronically. A decision must be made within no more than ten working days.

At the same time, exceptions are provided for certain categories of citizens and service members. In particular, permits are not required for military personnel, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and some employees of emergency and critical services while performing their official duties.

A separate permit is also not required for citizens traveling through the border strip to a checkpoint to cross the state border, or when transiting on national roads or by rail without stopping in the border zone.

The new rules should not be confused with the regular five-kilometer border strip, which was already in effect. The one-kilometer zone along the border with russia and Belarus provides for a separate, stricter control regime for the duration of martial law.

The SBGS explains the introduction of the additional restrictions by the security situation, the threat of sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and the need to restrict the presence of civilians directly near dangerous sections of the state border. Violations of the border regime rules carry administrative liability.

It should be noted that, as of September 12, the central authorities had not published a single nationwide list of populated areas, streets, or individual buildings falling within the new one-kilometer zone. In practice, the regime is applied by the relevant SBGS units depending on the specific section of the state border.

Ukraine has introduced a special border regime in the one-kilometer zone along the border with Russia and Belarus10.09.26, 18:17 • 6512 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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