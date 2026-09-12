Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami

The Kremlin said that a possible trip by Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Miami, where President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with him, has not even been discussed yet. Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said this in a comment to Russian media, UNN reports.

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According to Ushakov, preparations for the summit are currently taking place at the expert level, while the Russian side is working on the relevant documents.

As for the possibility of Putin's trip – this issue has not even been discussed by us yet – Ushakov said.

At the same time, he noted that Russia's contacts with the United States are continuing. According to him, negotiations with the American side have been marked by a "friendly and constructive attitude."

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was ready to come to Miami for the G20 summit if Putin were there. The President of Ukraine emphasized that in such a case, the sides should meet, hold talks, and make decisions.

Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami