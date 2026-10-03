Saudi Arabia is preparing a large-scale offensive against the Houthis involving more than 100,000 troops

Saudi Arabia is preparing a new offensive against the Houthis in Yemen, the main objective of which could be to regain control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea coast. More than 100,000 Yemeni troops could be involved in the operation, Reuters reports, citing regional and Western officials, writes UNN.

Details

According to six agency sources, the operation could begin as early as in the coming weeks. The ground offensive is to be carried out by Yemeni forces under Riyadh's leadership and with the support of Saudi aviation.

Saudi Arabia is considering two main scenarios. The first involves a limited offensive in the area of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait; the second is a larger-scale operation with simultaneous strikes along several fronts in the provinces of Al-Bayda, Marib, Taiz, and Al-Jawf.

One of the world's key sea routes is under threat

Bab el-Mandeb is the southern exit from the Red Sea and part of one of the most important trade routes between Asia and the Mediterranean. According to Reuters, last month the Houthis advanced along the coast and established control over the strait.

Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted Houthi missiles and drones heading toward Riyadh and other cities

The agency's sources claim that Riyadh sees no possibility of returning to peace talks while the Houthis control Bab el-Mandeb. Regaining the coastal areas is considered one of the key objectives of the future operation.

International assistance

The United States is already providing Saudi Arabia with intelligence and military advisers, but direct participation by American forces in combat operations is not expected. Reuters previously reported that Donald Trump rejected Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's request for direct military support, including U.S. airstrikes.

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Pakistan and Turkey are also providing military support to Riyadh. According to Reuters sources, Pakistan has supplied air defense systems, artillery, drones, and counter-drone equipment, while between 30,000 and 40,000 Pakistani troops are stationed in Saudi Arabia to protect its territory and intercept missiles and UAVs.

The sources do not name the exact date when the operation will begin. According to various estimates, the offensive could begin sometime between next week and early November. Officially, Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni government, and the Houthis have not yet commented on reports of preparations for the operation.

The United Kingdom will help Saudi Arabia repel Houthi attacks: the operation will begin shortly