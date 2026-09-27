Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted Houthi missiles and drones heading toward Riyadh and other cities

The coalition led by Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted 2 ballistic missiles and 2 drones launched by the Houthis from Yemen toward the kingdom. The drones were heading toward the capital, Riyadh, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the coalition, the ballistic missiles were aimed at the city of Khamis Mushait. Overnight, Saudi Arabia's civil defense also sent warnings to residents of Khamis Mushait and Abha.

Houthi attacks on the kingdom intensified after they announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia in July.

Saudi Arabia discussed the threat with its allies

Several hours before the attack, the military leadership of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan held talks in Riyadh concerning threats to the kingdom.

The US and Saudi Arabia have signed a nuclear deal with the possibility of uranium enrichment

In August, the 3 countries signed the Mecca Agreement on joint defense, under which an armed attack on one of the parties would be considered an attack on all participants in the agreement.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said that Riyadh and Pakistan would continue joint efforts to counter the attacks in accordance with the defense pact.

U.S. intelligence assesses that Saudi Arabia has not ruled out developing nuclear weapons - WP