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The Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery and a missile components plant in russia — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Overnight on September 26, the Defense Forces struck a number of Russian facilities, including the Ilsky Oil Refinery.

The Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery and a missile components plant in russia — Zelenskyy

The Defense Forces launched new strikes on Russian military infrastructure facilities during the night of September 26. In particular, the Ilsky Oil Refinery was hit in the Krasnodar region, while in the Rostov region, a plant supplying the occupiers with components for missiles and artillery was struck. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this on September 26, UNN reports.

Every day, we respond to the aggressor for its terror against our people and our country. There are new results from our soldiers’ long-range strikes. This night, the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region was hit. Our long-range capability also operated in the Rostov region: a plant supplying the occupiers with components for missiles and artillery, as well as a "Pantsir-S2" system, was hit. Our sanctions were also applied to logistics facilities supporting this war. There are results in the Black Sea

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

The President thanked the SBU, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the Navy personnel for their accuracy.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point reported that the Ilsky Oil Refinery had been hit by FP-1 drones.

"A fire was recorded on the plant’s premises. The facility’s capacity is more than 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year," the company said.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strike on the Ilsky Oil Refinery. This facility receives, stores, and processes hydrocarbon feedstock, and produces and ships petroleum products. The facility’s products are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Three Russian defense-industrial enterprises and two oil refineries — the General Staff revealed the significance of the latest strikes25.09.26, 15:01 • 4770 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

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