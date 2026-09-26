After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Wadephul told Sybiha about his talks with Lavrov and the shared demands to end the war. The parties agreed on further steps and pressure on Russia.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The German minister informed Kyiv about the results of his contact with the Russian side, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reports, UNN writes.
Details
My German counterpart informed me about the results of his conversation with the Russian foreign minister during the United Nations General Assembly
According to him, during the talks with Lavrov, Wadephul conveyed to the Russian side the shared position of Ukraine and Germany on the need to end the war and warned Moscow that further hostile actions against Europe were unacceptable.
Ukraine and Germany discussed next steps
I am grateful to Minister Wadephul for conveying to the Russian side our shared firm positions: the demand that Moscow end the war, confirmation of unwavering support for Ukraine, and a warning against further hostile actions against Europe
Sybiha and Wadephul also discussed further joint steps to advance peace efforts and achieve a ceasefire. They separately discussed increasing pressure on Russia and strengthening Ukraine’s resilience ahead of winter.
The Ukrainian foreign minister also thanked Germany for its support for Ukraine.
The foreign ministers of Germany and Russia held a bilateral meeting for the first time since 202226.09.26, 20:05 • 2960 views