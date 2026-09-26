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U2 celebrated their 50th anniversary with a concert at the school where their journey began

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

U2 performed at Dublin's Mount Temple school, where the musicians met and made their debut 50 years ago. The band performed hits and a new single.

U2 celebrated their 50th anniversary with a concert at the school where their journey began

The band U2 marked its 50th anniversary with a concert at its former school in Ireland, where the musicians’ journey began. The BBC reports, according to UNN

Details 

"Exactly 50 years after their formation, U2 returned to Dublin to give a concert at the school where its members met," the publication writes. 

The band’s vocalist Bono (real name Paul David Hewson) shouted as he took the stage: "We escaped from the laboratory—how do you like this experiment?". 

The students of Mount Temple Comprehensive may not even have been born when U2 were one of the most popular bands in the world, but they welcomed them as heroes, waving signs that read: "I love U2," "Beautiful day—no school," and "Bono, my mom says hi." 

The band delighted them with a selection of songs from across their body of work, including such hits as "I Will Follow," "Vertigo," and "With Or Without You," as well as their latest single, "Silencio."

While the band performed onstage, teachers filmed students who had climbed onto their classmates’ shoulders, and then, caught up in the moment, began dancing along with them themselves.

Looking out from the same stage where U2 made their debut in 1976, Bono was unable to contain his emotions.

"Thank you for, um… Yes… I don’t… Wow," the frontman said, momentarily lost for words.

U2’s story began in those same classrooms and corridors five decades ago, when 14-year-old Larry Mullen Jr. pinned a handwritten note to the school noticeboard: "Drummer looking for musicians to form a band."

The audition took place a few days later, on September 25, 1976, in Larry’s parents’ kitchen.

The band was initially called "Feedback," then "The Hype," and under the name U2 they conquered the world, transforming from a worn-out punk outfit into stadium-filling rock titans whose grand ideas and majestic anthems attracted millions of fans and almost as many critics.

Previously 

The band U2 has officially announced the release of its first album of new material in nearly ten years, titled Carnaval de Luz, which will be released on November 13. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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