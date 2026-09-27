Citizens of Thailand have begun being offered advertisements for annual contracts with Russia’s armed forces, promising service “not on the front line” and payments of 2.5 million baht per year. Potential contract soldiers are planned to be sent to one of the military units in Zabaykalsky Krai, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Advertisements recruiting people into the Russian army have begun appearing on social media in Thailand. The T2R – Promo agency is offering contracts to citizens of the country aged 20 to 58, while allegedly requiring neither military service experience nor knowledge of the Russian language.

Recruiters claim that Thai nationals will be involved in guarding strategic facilities, logistics, technical support and work with drones.

They promise 2.5 million baht for a year of service

Under the terms of the advertisement, contract soldiers are offered 2.5 million baht for a year of service, as well as free flights to Russia, food and accommodation. After completing the contract, they are promised the opportunity to apply for Russian citizenship.

Agency representatives told journalists that recruits would be sent to one of the units in Zabaykalsky Krai—thousands of kilometers from Ukraine.

The risk is sufficiently low, and safety is guaranteed —the recruiters claim.

At the same time, the specific position and unit are offered to be determined only after the contract is signed.

Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR

A representative of the Russian army also stated that foreigners may be involved in combating drones, delivering cargo and protecting military facilities. At the same time, he acknowledged that it is impossible to guarantee a specific type of service in advance.

Information about the recruitment is currently based on advertisements and journalists’ conversations with recruitment representatives; there is no official confirmation from the Thai authorities in the published materials.

Russia recruits foreigners for the war through Meta, Google, and Facebook — CPD