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Russia recruits foreigners for the war through Meta, Google, and Facebook — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2452 views

Russian recruiters lure foreigners into the war through Western platforms, offering jobs and payments of up to $15,000. Meta and Google are blocking the campaigns, but Russia continues to create new accounts.

Russia recruits foreigners for the war through Meta, Google, and Facebook — CPD

Russian recruiters are massively using Meta, Google and other Western digital resources to search for and lure foreigners into the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that such advertisements offer supposedly civilian jobs: construction, security, assistance in obtaining visas, or even participation in auditions for roles in films.

Other advertisements do not conceal that military service is involved: they publish AI-generated images of Black men in Russian military uniforms and promise generous payments — up to $15,000 for signing a contract and $3,000 per month

— the statement reads.

It is noted that, although technology companies, including Meta and Google, have already blocked hundreds of advertising campaigns and recruiters' websites, Russia continues to constantly create new accounts.

"This threat requires special attention and coordinated efforts by the international community to block the Kremlin's avenues for recruiting foreigners into the war," the CCD concludes.

Recall

Russia is recruiting Indonesians for the war against Ukraine, promising payments and citizenship. Intelligence obtained documents on at least eight people.

Russia recruits mercenaries from Africa via social media and sends them to their deaths – intelligence28.05.26, 17:55 • 3430 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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