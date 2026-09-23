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Zelenskyy held a meeting with Erdoğan — they discussed the security of the Black Sea and the Drone Deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Zelenskyy thanked Erdoğan for supporting Ukraine. The parties discussed the maritime export corridor, free trade, and the Drone Deal.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with Erdoğan — they discussed the security of the Black Sea and the Drone Deal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, he thanked Erdoğan for his consistent support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

And it is indeed very important that Russia's war against Ukraine ends precisely this way: with dignity and respect for international law

- Zelenskyy noted.

The sides also discussed security in the Black Sea, "first and foremost, how to ensure the operation of the maritime export corridor."

In fact, there are countries on every continent that depend on our food exports. And there are currently various options on the table for how to fully restore them. All that is needed is Russia's readiness to stop its terrorist strikes on our infrastructure so that Ukraine will mirror this by halting its long-range responses

- the President of Ukraine emphasized.

He also informed Erdoğan about contacts with the American team, a free trade agreement with Turkey, and a potential Drone Deal.

We remind you

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a sweeping reform of the UN Security Council that would entail abolishing the veto power and abandoning the system of permanent membership.

The Turkish government stated that it had sent proposals to russia and Ukraine regarding the grain deal.20.09.26, 10:30 • 5490 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
War in Ukraine
United Nations Security Council
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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