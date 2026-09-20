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The Turkish government stated that it had sent proposals to russia and Ukraine regarding the grain deal.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Ankara proposed a mechanism to Kyiv and Moscow to reduce tensions and attacks in the Black Sea. Turkey is awaiting the parties' responses.

The Turkish government stated that it had sent proposals to russia and Ukraine regarding the grain deal.

Turkey has submitted proposals to Russia and Ukraine aimed at reducing tensions and ending attacks in the Black Sea. Ankara is awaiting a response from both sides. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this in an interview with NTV, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Turkey has already sent its proposals to Kyiv and Moscow, but has not disclosed their content.

Fidan noted that achieving a lasting result remains difficult due to differences in the positions of Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, Ankara is trying to find a way to reduce the scale of hostilities in the Black Sea.

We sent a proposal to both sides and are waiting for a response. We see that if the grain harvested from the fields does not reach world markets, many countries will face food security problems

- said the head of Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.

He also recalled the Black Sea Grain Initiative, concluded in 2022 through the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations. Under the agreements, a mechanism was established to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports.

According to Fidan, the situation has changed significantly now - Russia and Ukraine are carrying out attacks in the Black Sea, particularly against ports and maritime infrastructure.

In fact, several years ago we concluded an agreement that was subsequently violated, but despite this, there was a de facto system that functioned — the sides did not interfere. However, they are now actively interfering in each other’s affairs. In particular, they are attacking ports and all types of maritime activity

- the Turkish minister noted.

He added that Ankara is trying to use the experience of previous agreements to find a new mechanism that would reduce tensions in the Black Sea.

Frankly speaking, we are trying to bring this matter to a logical conclusion. In this case, it is difficult to reconcile the positions of the sides, drawing on the lessons learned during the implementation of the previous agreement

- Fidan said.

Turkey wants to restore the grain corridor in the Black Sea: Ankara has prepared a new plan for Ukraine and Russia31.08.26, 18:19 • 6077 views

Olga Rozgon

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