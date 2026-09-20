The Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil hub with missiles and drones

$44.6651.24
ukenru
September 19, 07:33 PM • 13637 views
Elections to the Russian State Duma: United Russia has 53.5% of the vote; ballot stuffing was not absent
September 19, 05:29 PM • 19863 views
For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone Video
September 19, 02:35 PM • 22644 views
Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law
September 19, 11:51 AM • 25034 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
September 19, 10:32 AM • 24461 views
The Defense Forces struck Russian drone control centers, a training ground and warehouses — General Staff
September 19, 10:20 AM • 19616 views
The HUR showed the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile from North KoreaPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 09:46 AM • 17128 views
The scenario repeats: the defense of the Odrex doctor has again filed a motion to recuse the judge
September 19, 09:30 AM • 16027 views
Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them
September 19, 08:52 AM • 13404 views
The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter
September 19, 08:32 AM • 11978 views
More than 115,000 people have fled their homes due to the Houthis’ new offensive in Yemen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.2m/s
81%
753mm
Popular news
340 drones recorded near British military sites over the course of a year - The IndependentSeptember 19, 04:35 PM • 4106 views
"Russia will not dictate terms to France": Le Pen sharply responds to PutinSeptember 19, 05:01 PM • 6576 views
Denmark will allocate $275 million to Ukraine: the Ministry of Defense explained where the money will goSeptember 19, 05:55 PM • 3972 views
A border guard drone struck the Russian "Nebo-U" radar system worth $100 millionVideoSeptember 19, 06:35 PM • 2502 views
"So, what age group is considered young people now?" Zelenskyy met with young people from the Carpathian Eight countriesVideo08:21 PM • 2804 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 37754 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 56487 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 36038 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 50880 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 45077 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Denmark
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 17616 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 18564 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 20580 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 26072 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 20722 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
Series

The Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil hub with missiles and drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Houthis claimed to have struck “sensitive” sites in Riyadh and Yanbu. A large plume of smoke rose near the airport of Saudi Arabia’s capital.

The Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil hub with missiles and drones

Yemeni Houthi forces attacked “sensitive” sites in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, with missiles and drones. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that flames and a large column of smoke were spotted near the city's main airport. The Houthis did not specify which targets they struck in Riyadh, but said they had attacked an Aramco facility in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, a key hub for Saudi oil exports.

The operation took place in response to an attack in Yemen's capital, Sana'a

- the publication quotes the Houthis as saying.

The authors point out that the fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia has become a new theater of conflict within a broader war that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Reminder

More than 115,000 people were forced to leave their homes or camps due to a sharp escalation in fighting and the Houthi offensive in Yemen. At least 112,000 became internally displaced, while about 3,000 more fled by sea to Djibouti.

The Houthis have seized new strategic territories in the Red Sea and strengthened control over the oil route14.09.26, 23:44 • 10899 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Explosions
Evacuation
Skirmishes
Israel
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
United States
Iran
Yemen