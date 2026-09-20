The Houthis attacked Riyadh airport and Saudi Arabia’s oil hub with missiles and drones

Yemeni Houthi forces attacked “sensitive” sites in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, with missiles and drones. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that flames and a large column of smoke were spotted near the city's main airport. The Houthis did not specify which targets they struck in Riyadh, but said they had attacked an Aramco facility in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, a key hub for Saudi oil exports.

The operation took place in response to an attack in Yemen's capital, Sana'a - the publication quotes the Houthis as saying.

The authors point out that the fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia has become a new theater of conflict within a broader war that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Reminder

More than 115,000 people were forced to leave their homes or camps due to a sharp escalation in fighting and the Houthi offensive in Yemen. At least 112,000 became internally displaced, while about 3,000 more fled by sea to Djibouti.

The Houthis have seized new strategic territories in the Red Sea and strengthened control over the oil route