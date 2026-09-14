The Houthis have seized new strategic territories in the Red Sea and strengthened control over the oil route

Yemeni Houthi forces have seized the strategic islands of Greater and Lesser Hanish in the southern Red Sea, continuing the rapid expansion of the territory under their control. The new positions allow the Iran-backed group to strengthen its influence over one of the world's key shipping routes, the Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

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Houthi representatives said they had seized 2 islands amid attempts by Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces to halt their advance near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The new territorial gains continue the Houthis' offensive, after they previously seized the strategic port of Mokha on the Red Sea coast and another island near Bab el-Mandeb.

Pressure on a key oil route intensifies

The significance of the Houthi offensive has increased following Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies passed in peacetime. Saudi Arabia has begun using the route through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb more actively to export oil.

The Houthis took control of a strategic strait and thwarted Trump’s plan regarding Iran – Reuters

The situation is complicated by damage to the Saudi East-West oil pipeline, which transports oil from the Persian Gulf to Red Sea ports. According to 2 regional officials, repairs following the September 10 attack may take between 3 and 5 weeks, although the pipeline may operate partially during this period.

The Houthis' further advance around Bab el-Mandeb creates additional risks for Saudi exports and global oil prices. At the same time, it potentially strengthens Iran's position in its confrontation with the United States, as the Tehran-backed group gains increasing opportunities to influence shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis asked the United States not to attack them amid escalating tensions in the Middle East – Trump