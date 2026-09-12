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The Houthis took control of a strategic strait and thwarted Trump’s plan regarding Iran – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Houthis seized Perim Island and tightened their control over Bab el-Mandeb. Saudi Arabia asked the United States for help but received only intelligence.

The Houthis took control of a strategic strait and thwarted Trump’s plan regarding Iran – Reuters

The rapid advance of Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen has enabled them to strengthen their control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait and created a new problem for the United States amid its war with Iran. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Houthis advanced southward along Yemen’s coast and on Friday reached Perim Island, located in the middle of the strait between Yemen and Africa. This strengthened their ability to block one of the key routes between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Saudi Crown Prince asked Trump for military assistance against the Houthis but was refused – Reuters12.09.26, 10:13 • 2780 views

The situation is particularly dangerous for Saudi Arabia, which, following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war, redirected a significant portion of its oil exports through Red Sea ports. Thus, Tehran, through its Houthi allies, gains potential leverage over the region’s second key energy corridor as well.

"The Houthis destroyed Trump’s plan"

According to Stephen Wertheim, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Houthi advance has presented Washington with a difficult choice.

Just a few weeks ago, Trump chose a strategy of pressuring Iran’s economy while keeping the military conflict at a level too low to put pressure on the American economy. The Houthis destroyed Trump’s plan

– Wertheim said.

The United States has no interest in the closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, as this could further drive up energy prices and disrupt global trade. At the same time, direct intervention would mean opening another theater of hostilities for the U.S. military amid the war with Iran.

According to Reuters, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Trump on Thursday and asked the United States for military assistance against the Houthis. Washington responded that it does not currently plan to intervene directly, but agreed to provide Saudi Arabia with intelligence.

The Houthis asked the United States not to attack them amid escalating tensions in the Middle East – Trump12.09.26, 15:57 • 1032 views

Stepan Haftko

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