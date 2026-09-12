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Saudi Crown Prince asked Trump for military assistance against the Houthis but was refused – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Riyadh asked the United States to intensify military pressure on the Houthis. Washington refused, offering intelligence and assistance in identifying targets.

Saudi Crown Prince asked Trump for military assistance against the Houthis but was refused – Reuters

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump for military assistance in the fight against the Yemeni Houthis. Trump did not agree to U.S. strikes; however, Washington offered Riyadh intelligence support, Reuters reports, citing 3 sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency's sources, on Thursday Trump spoke by phone with the Saudi crown prince at least twice. Riyadh wanted to find out whether the United States was ready to increase military pressure on the Houthis so that Saudi Arabia would not be left to face them alone.

Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia — 73 injured, vessels in the Red Sea blocked08.09.26, 09:28 • 5169 views

Instead, the U.S. side offered assistance with intelligence sharing and target identification. A former senior U.S. official familiar with the situation said that Washington's response had so far been negative, but that the situation could still change.

The Houthis have increased the threat to the Red Sea

In recent days, the Iran-backed Houthis have advanced along the Red Sea coast and reached the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Saudi Arabia halted a key oil pipeline after the attacks, allowing it to bypass the blocked Strait of Hormuz12.09.26, 08:12 • 8410 views

Control over this strait could create serious risks for global energy supplies. Saudi Arabia is becoming increasingly dependent on the route through the Red Sea after the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world's oil exports previously passed, effectively ceased to function normally because of the conflict with Iran.

As recently as July, Saudi Arabia told Washington that it was capable of confronting the Houthis on its own and was not interested in further escalation. Now Riyadh's position, according to Reuters, has changed amid the group's strengthening and the threat to key maritime routes.

More than 100 American military advisers have arrived in Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions with the Houthis11.09.26, 01:17 • 3812 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Mohammed bin Salman
Reuters
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
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Yemen