The Kremlin is open to negotiations and hopes to hold a new trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in the near future. This was stated by Russian dictator Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, an agreement on this has already been discussed with American negotiators.

We remain open to negotiations. We hope that, as was discussed with the American negotiators, in the foreseeable future we will be able to meet again as three parties and continue the dialogue - Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman noted that it would be "difficult" to predict the possible results of such a meeting, since "each time, the situation on the ground is becoming worse for the Ukrainians."

"Our conditions are well known, as are the root causes of the special military operation," Peskov clarified.

Reminder

The day before, Russian dictator Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, made a statement regarding an energy truce with Ukraine and added that Abu Dhabi would be on the agenda as the venue for trilateral negotiations.

Russia continues strikes on Ukraine despite Trump's statements about negotiations - CNN