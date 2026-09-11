The deployment of European troops to Ukraine would mean war with Russia. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Putin, Europe is currently pushing its countries toward war with Russia.

The Russian dictator added that Russia has no grounds for a conflict with Europe; everything was settled following the results of World War II.

Putin assured Trump that he has "no aggressive plans toward Europe, not even in his thoughts" — Ushakov

We remind you

Earlier, threatened Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict and that no Article 5 of NATO would be activated.