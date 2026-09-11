Putin stated that the deployment of European troops to Ukraine would mean war with the Russian Federation.
Kyiv • UNN
Putin stated that the deployment of European troops to Ukraine would mean war with Russia. He also accused Europe of pushing toward conflict.
The deployment of European troops to Ukraine would mean war with Russia. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN, citing Russian media.
Details
According to Putin, Europe is currently pushing its countries toward war with Russia.
The Russian dictator added that Russia has no grounds for a conflict with Europe; everything was settled following the results of World War II.
Putin assured Trump that he has "no aggressive plans toward Europe, not even in his thoughts" — Ushakov08.09.26, 18:07 • 6365 views
We remind you
Earlier, threatened Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict and that no Article 5 of NATO would be activated.