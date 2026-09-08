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Putin assured Trump that he has "no aggressive plans toward Europe, not even in his thoughts" — Ushakov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The leaders of Russia and the United States spoke for an hour about ending the war and restoring ties. The Kremlin denied having aggressive plans toward Europe.

Putin assured Trump that he has "no aggressive plans toward Europe, not even in his thoughts" — Ushakov

Aide to Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov said that Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump had a conversation that lasted an hour and was constructive and fairly frank. In addition, the master of the Kremlin assured the American leader that the Russian Federation “has no aggressive plans toward Europe, not even in its thoughts,” UNN reports. 

The phone conversation lasted exactly one hour and was constructive and fairly frank. You understand that it was confidential in nature, so I am hardly able to share many important details and nuances with you 

- Ushakov said. 

He added that Trump clearly expressed the view that it would be advisable to end the conflict as soon as possible, which would immediately open up prospects—moreover, impressive and far-reaching ones—for the full restoration of relations between the United States and Russia. 

In his opinion, this would particularly affect trade and economic ties, which promise enormous benefits for both states 

- Ushakov added. 

Ushakov also said that the results of the visit by the American representatives had been assessed positively, noting that work in this direction—as well as in some others, incidentally—would continue. 

Ushakov also said that Putin told Trump that Russia was not even considering any aggressive plans toward Europe.

The myths about the Russian threat that are being spread serve Europeans merely as cover for increasing support for Ukraine and their own military spending 

- the Russian dictator’s representative said. 

We remind you 

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation; the visits of special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were discussed.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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