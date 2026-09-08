The leader of the British right-wing populist party "Reform UK," Nigel Farage, is planning a visit to Ukraine. Politico reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Two party officials told the publication that discussions had taken place between the party and senior Ukrainian officials regarding Farage's possible visit to Ukraine.

The politician's opponents remind him of his 2014 remarks that he "admired" the Russian president as a "political operator." Ten years later, he sparked a furious reaction at the height of the parliamentary elections by stating that the West itself had "provoked" Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A poll conducted by the organization "More in Common" last year shows that although all voter groups in the United Kingdom predominantly support Ukraine, only 26 percent believe that Farage shares this position. Approximately 21 percent believe that he is more sympathetic to Russia.

However, the party hopes that it can at least partially dispel this impression by organizing Farage's visit to Ukraine.

I know that this was discussed - said the first official, whose comment was confirmed by his colleague.

At the same time, neither of them was able to say at what level the negotiations were conducted. Meanwhile, the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom declined to comment.

It will be recalled

The United Kingdom and Ukraine signed an agreement on the joint development of artificial intelligence-based defense and security tools.