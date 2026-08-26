Nigel Farage
Andy Burnham won a convincing victory in the Makerfield by-election with 54. 8% of the vote. This increases pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is being called upon to resign.
Zelenskyy commented on the removal of Ukrainian flags in Britain and called for the transfer of funds from Chelsea. The President plans to invite King Charles to Ukraine.
Andy Burnham plans to return to Parliament to replace Keir Starmer. Amid a potential coup, the pound has fallen, and Donald Trump has criticized the Prime Minister.
The Scottish National Party secured 58 seats in parliament and is seeking independence from Britain. The Reform UK and Labour parties won 17 seats each.
Labour suffered defeat in local elections due to political U-turns and the war with Iran. Nigel Farage's party gained hundreds of new seats.
Local council and regional parliament elections are underway in Britain. Keir Starmer's party risks losing over 1,800 seats due to low approval ratings.
The Green Party ousted Starmer's Labour from a traditional stronghold in Manchester. Labour finished in third place, which was a blow to the authority of the head of government.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has refused to resign despite pressure over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US Ambassador. He has vowed to continue fighting to prevent the populist Reform party from coming to power.
Britain's top intelligence agencies have briefed political parties, warning of the dangers of foreign interference, from financial donations to coercion. This move comes amid concerns about the vulnerability of British democracy.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has apologized for appointing Peter Mandelson, despite his ties to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer stated that Mandelson lied to him about the depth of his relationship with Epstein.
The UK government has decided to lower the voting age from 18 to 16. This expansion of the electorate could affect the results of the next elections in 2029.