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08:38 AM • 12384 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22954 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15625 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18898 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21906 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27108 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22646 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18617 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13109 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41293 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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Nigel Farage

British right-wing politician
Nigel Paul Farage is a British politician and leader of the Reform UK party. Born in 1964, he is one of the most influential Eurosceptics in the United Kingdom, serving as the ideologue and driving force behind the campaign for the country's withdrawal from the European Union. He is known for his populist rhetoric and sharp criticism of migration policy. He was formerly a Member of the European Parliament.
2006
Became leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP)
2016
One of the key organizers of the Brexit campaign
2024
Elected to the British Parliament and became leader of the Reform UK party
News by theme
Burnham paves the way for Starmer's removal by returning to the British Parliament

Andy Burnham won a convincing victory in the Makerfield by-election with 54. 8% of the vote. This increases pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is being called upon to resign.

News of the World • June 19, 07:02 AM • 4028 views
Zelenskyy hopes that the UK will return Ukrainian flags to municipal buildings

Zelenskyy commented on the removal of Ukrainian flags in Britain and called for the transfer of funds from Chelsea. The President plans to invite King Charles to Ukraine.

Politics • June 9, 05:49 AM • 4952 views
"Putsch" to remove Starmer from office takes shape as leadership contender Burnham paves way to the top - media

Andy Burnham plans to return to Parliament to replace Keir Starmer. Amid a potential coup, the pound has fallen, and Donald Trump has criticized the Prime Minister.

News of the World • May 15, 03:42 PM • 4313 views
Supporters of independence from Great Britain have won the Scottish parliamentary electionsPhoto

The Scottish National Party secured 58 seats in parliament and is seeking independence from Britain. The Reform UK and Labour parties won 17 seats each.

Politics • May 9, 02:17 PM • 3891 views
Labour suffers defeat in UK local elections. Starmer says he will remain in officeVideo

Labour suffered defeat in local elections due to political U-turns and the war with Iran. Nigel Farage's party gained hundreds of new seats.

News of the World • May 8, 02:44 PM • 3556 views
UK elections could end in 'Starmergeddon' for the Prime Minister – media

Local council and regional parliament elections are underway in Britain. Keir Starmer's party risks losing over 1,800 seats due to low approval ratings.

Politics • May 7, 09:10 AM • 5076 views
Green Party unexpectedly ousted Starmer's Labour in Manchester by-election

The Green Party ousted Starmer's Labour from a traditional stronghold in Manchester. Labour finished in third place, which was a blow to the authority of the head of government.

Politics • February 27, 05:50 AM • 4966 views
Starmer not resigning amid Epstein files scandal fallout

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has refused to resign despite pressure over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US Ambassador. He has vowed to continue fighting to prevent the populist Reform party from coming to power.

News of the World • February 10, 09:45 AM • 4536 views
British intelligence agencies warned parties about foreign interference and "honey traps"

Britain's top intelligence agencies have briefed political parties, warning of the dangers of foreign interference, from financial donations to coercion. This move comes amid concerns about the vulnerability of British democracy.

News of the World • February 9, 07:56 AM • 5381 views
"The 'darkness' of Mandelson and Epstein's ties was not known": Starmer apologizes to victims amid premiership crisis

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has apologized for appointing Peter Mandelson, despite his ties to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer stated that Mandelson lied to him about the depth of his relationship with Epstein.

News of the World • February 5, 12:27 PM • 4861 views
Britain lowers voting age to 16

The UK government has decided to lower the voting age from 18 to 16. This expansion of the electorate could affect the results of the next elections in 2029.

Politics • January 1, 04:30 AM • 6450 views