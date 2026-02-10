$43.030.02
Starmer not resigning amid Epstein files scandal fallout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has refused to resign despite pressure over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US Ambassador. He has vowed to continue fighting to prevent the populist Reform party from coming to power.

Starmer not resigning amid Epstein files scandal fallout

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday refused to heed calls to resign, even from his party's leader in Scotland, vowing to continue the fight after his appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador led to a government crisis, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Under pressure over the appointment of a man whose close ties to convicted US sex offender, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, had become fully apparent, Starmer tried to change the narrative.

But Anas Sarwar's demand, the leader of the Labour Party in Scotland, for his resignation and the dismissal of a second senior aide in two days did little to stem questions about his judgment and ability to lead, the publication writes.

The resignation of communications chief Tim Allan followed the dismissal of Starmer's closest aide, Morgan McSweeney, who said he took responsibility for advising on Mandelson's appointment to Britain's top diplomatic post in the United States.

Despite Sarwar's intervention, Starmer later received messages of support from his top ministers and some potential leadership rivals, and a positive reception at a meeting of Labour lawmakers suggested there would be no immediate moves to oust him, the publication notes.

After fighting so hard for the opportunity to change our country, I am not prepared to abandon my mandate and my responsibility to my country or plunge us into chaos, as others have done

- Starmer said at the meeting

He added that his main goal is to prevent the populist Reform party, led by veteran Brexit supporter Nigel Farage, from coming to power.

"This is my fight, this is all our fight, and we are in this together," Starmer said.

Earlier, Sarwar, speaking in Scotland, where Labour support has plummeted since the 2024 election, said that with a heavy heart he was forced to defend Scotland and call for a change of leader in the UK capital, London.

"The distraction must stop, and the leadership in Downing Street must change," he told a news conference.

In response, a Downing Street spokesman said Starmer had "a clear five-year mandate from the British people to deliver change, and that is what he will do."

Bloomberg learned about the threat to Starmer's premiership after the resignation of aides. His office insists he is "optimistic"09.02.26, 16:32 • 2570 views

With his statement, Sarwar became the most senior Labour figure to call for Starmer's resignation.

But Starmer received support from his deputy David Lammy, Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves, and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, among others. Angela Rayner, his former deputy, who is considered a leading candidate for the leadership, expressed her "full support" for him.

"I urge all my colleagues to unite, remember our values and put them into practice as a team. The Prime Minister has my full support in leading us to this goal," Rayner wrote on X.

He was met with applause by Labour MPs, and one lawmaker who was present at the meeting told Reuters: "He's safe for now."

With McSweeney's resignation on Sunday, Starmer had hoped to reset the narrative and try to return to an agenda he has so far failed to focus on - addressing the cost of living crisis and boosting the British economy.

Opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch accused Starmer of failing to control his government.

"He's like a plastic bag blowing in the wind. We need him to get a grip, and if he can't do that, then someone else in the Labour Party needs to, or they need to call an election," she told Sky News.

Addition

The new scandal surrounding Mandelson, who was dismissed as ambassador to the United States in September, arose after the US Department of Justice last month released documents containing emails showing that Mandelson disclosed to Epstein discussions of a possible sale of assets in the UK and tax changes during the financial crisis.

Mandelson has not publicly commented on the allegations of leaking documents and has not responded to messages requesting comment. He is currently under police investigation for alleged misconduct in office.

Starmer defended his actions, accusing Mandelson of creating "a whole series of lies" about his ties to Epstein and promising to release documents about how he was appointed.

"The 'darkness' of Mandelson and Epstein's ties was not known": Starmer apologizes to victims amid premiership crisis05.02.26, 14:27 • 4257 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The Diplomat
Jeffrey Epstein
David Lammy
United States Department of Justice
Keir Starmer
Reuters
Great Britain
United States
London