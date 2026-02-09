British intelligence agencies warned parties about foreign interference and "honey traps"

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 8, 07:59 PM • 13058 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 29473 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 32576 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 32414 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 32311 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25187 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17142 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13021 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 25238 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39935 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.4m/s
77%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran announced its refusal to stop uranium enrichment despite the threat of war and US pressureFebruary 8, 10:17 PM • 4266 views
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapseFebruary 8, 10:41 PM • 12547 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 9366 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 9070 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 5956 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 37598 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 59123 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 76924 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 70754 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 70600 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Europe
China
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 2714 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 28959 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 42790 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 44073 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 52507 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

British intelligence agencies warned parties about foreign interference and "honey traps"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Britain's top intelligence agencies have briefed political parties, warning of the dangers of foreign interference, from financial donations to coercion. This move comes amid concerns about the vulnerability of British democracy.

British intelligence agencies warned parties about foreign interference and "honey traps"

Britain's top intelligence agencies have warned political parties about the dangers of foreign interference, ranging from financial donations to "honey traps," Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to a statement from the country's cabinet office published on Monday, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum and National Cyber Security Centre Chief Executive Richard Horne held a first-of-its-kind security briefing last week for representatives of all UK political parties.

Leaders of political parties in Britain were told "how foreign actors can use funding and investment as tools to gain influence, while concealing their true motives, and also use other tactics, including coercion and sexual harassment," the publication writes.

The move comes amid concerns about the vulnerability of British democracy to foreign donations and bribes. The government is already examining the role of cryptocurrencies in funding political activity as part of a review led by former senior civil servant Philip Rycroft, which is scheduled to conclude with a report by March and be used as the basis for legislation later in the year.

The issue surfaced late last year when Nathan Gill, former leader of Nigel Farage's Welsh party Reform UK, was convicted of accepting bribes in exchange for statements supporting Russia while serving in the European Parliament, the publication writes.

The Financial Times reported that the party also came under scrutiny over a £200,000 ($272,000) donation received from a design company linked to an Iranian billionaire. Liam Byrne, a Labour MP and chair of the Business and Trade Committee, reportedly asked Companies House to investigate the ownership data of this firm.

However, the Cabinet Office stressed that its goal is to warn all parties, "emphasizing an impartial commitment to recognizing and countering attempts to manipulate the political process and our democratic values."

Farage, for his part, said last week that this firm was not among his contacts.

"Most of the donors I know, certainly all the big donors I know," he said at a press conference. "I didn't know this person personally, but I looked into the story. Checked it with our compliance department. Everything is legal. Everything is fair."

According to the statement, the intelligence agencies also held a separate briefing for rectors of more than 70 British universities to advise them on how foreign actors seek to shape and censor research or teaching, and to provide recommendations on how academics can counter and report this.

At the event, McCallum "detailed the sophisticated methods used by hostile actors to shape the content of research and teaching in higher education, including the use of professional networking sites and financial inducements to build relationships with faculty and students," the statement said.

The event was also attended by Security Minister Dan Jarvis and Minister for Vocational Education Jacqueline Smith, and the government has established a mechanism for reporting academic interference, allowing universities to directly report interference to the government.

"We have taken tough measures to make the UK a more difficult target for foreign interference," Jarvis said in his statement. "We must be sober and understand that our world-class universities and democratic processes are being targeted by states that want to undermine our way of life."

"The 'darkness' of Mandelson and Epstein's ties was not known": Starmer apologizes to victims amid premiership crisis05.02.26, 14:27 • 4208 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
European Parliament
Financial Times
Great Britain