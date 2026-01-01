$42.390.17
The New York Times

Britain lowers voting age to 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The UK government has decided to lower the voting age from 18 to 16. This expansion of the electorate could affect the results of the next elections in 2029.

Britain lowers voting age to 16

The UK government has decided to lower the voting age from 18 to 16. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is a significant expansion of the electorate, which could have substantial consequences for the results of the next elections, scheduled for 2029.

This means that Britons who are only 12 years old today will be eligible to vote in the next general election, which is expected to be a fierce battle between incumbent Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his far-right rival Nigel Farage.

- the article says.

The publication conducted a focus group study - interviewing eight teenagers aged 12-13 from different regions of the UK. Participants showed interest in politics and had formed views on key topics, including immigration and climate change, but when asked who they would vote for now, most of them could not give a clear answer.

Recall

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated that holding elections through the "Diia" application is not currently being considered, as it requires legislative changes. Work in this direction is not being carried out, and apart from online discussions, there are no practical steps.

