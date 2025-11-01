$
08:30 AM • 13296 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28869 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 29867 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 33049 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47620 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40222 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35889 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36112 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30655 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56899 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Popular news
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS
November 1, 03:18 AM • 18678 views
Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - Bloomberg
November 1, 03:55 AM • 10756 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day
November 1, 05:21 AM • 6348 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
November 1, 05:40 AM • 14432 views
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPD
09:07 AM • 4566 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28869 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
November 1, 06:00 AM • 29867 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
October 31, 02:59 PM • 55578 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56899 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 49299 views
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
08:30 AM • 13296 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
October 31, 02:59 PM • 55578 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
October 31, 11:19 AM • 37398 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
October 30, 07:41 PM • 45940 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
October 29, 03:50 PM • 77926 views
