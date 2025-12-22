$42.250.09
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 17963 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 31824 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 36024 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 43520 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 39951 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 49333 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72769 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 88559 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45884 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 13261 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 11358 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 17217 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 19475 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 16657 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 32155 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 54793 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 88567 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 125804 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 94300 views
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 2272 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 2282 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 21841 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 23268 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 35224 views
Southern Bridge in Kyiv to be partially restricted for traffic: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Today, December 22, traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially restricted in the leftmost lane from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The reason is the repair of the asphalt concrete pavement of the bridge's overpass section.

Southern Bridge in Kyiv to be partially restricted for traffic: what is known

Today, December 22, on the Southern Bridge from 11:00 to 16:00, traffic will be partially restricted in the leftmost lane in the direction from the left to the right bank due to repairs to the asphalt concrete pavement of the overpass part of the bridge. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

On the Southern Bridge today, December 22, from 11:00 to 16:00, traffic will be partially restricted

- the message says.

It is noted that the restriction will be in effect in the leftmost lane in the direction from the left to the right bank. Road workers will repair the asphalt concrete pavement of the overpass part of the bridge.

Recall

On November 28, 2026, in Kyiv, traffic and pedestrians were opened on the renovated overpass near the Darnytsia metro station, the reconstruction of which began last December. The bridge, built in 1963, has been overhauled for the first time and will now serve for at least 30 years.

Work continues simultaneously at 6 sites around the clock: Klychko showed photos of the metro construction in Vynohradar17.12.25, 14:50 • 4477 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyivAuto
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv