Southern Bridge in Kyiv to be partially restricted for traffic: what is known

Today, December 22, on the Southern Bridge from 11:00 to 16:00, traffic will be partially restricted in the leftmost lane in the direction from the left to the right bank due to repairs to the asphalt concrete pavement of the overpass part of the bridge. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

On the Southern Bridge today, December 22, from 11:00 to 16:00, traffic will be partially restricted - the message says.

It is noted that the restriction will be in effect in the leftmost lane in the direction from the left to the right bank. Road workers will repair the asphalt concrete pavement of the overpass part of the bridge.

Recall

On November 28, 2026, in Kyiv, traffic and pedestrians were opened on the renovated overpass near the Darnytsia metro station, the reconstruction of which began last December. The bridge, built in 1963, has been overhauled for the first time and will now serve for at least 30 years.

